SIPE, Jerry Lester

Age 68 of Dayton and New Orleans, passed away Friday, December 11, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 7, 1952, the son of Lester & Beulah (Snowden) Sipe. He was a Respiratory Therapist since 1980 at Baptist Hospital and then Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Many of his coworkers described Jerry as a dedicated and caring Respiratory Therapist, who was an advocate for his patients to receive the best outcome possible. He is also described as gentle and smart, someone who fought hard and saved so many and brought humor to the workplace. He was an avid New Orleans Saints fan and loved to entertain, cook and have big gatherings.

He is survived by his sister Barbara (Edward) Flynn and nephew Mark Flynn and many friends and coworkers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Janice B. Sipe.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date to honor

