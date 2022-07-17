SIPE, Jean Hogue



91, of New Carlisle, graduated from her earthly assignments on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born November 14, 1930, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Vincent and Grace Tudor Hogue. She was a graduate of Amelia High School in Clermont County in 1948 and Miami University at Oxford, in 1952. Jean was preceded in death by the absolute love of her life, John and also two brothers, Allan Jerry and James. She is survived by four brothers, Elliott, Richard, Victor, and Michael; a sister, Donna; several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. Together, John and Jean traveled the world and made enough close friendships to fill several lifetimes. Jean had no biological children but is instead remembered by the hundreds of kids she taught and raised with grace and love, starting at New Carlisle Elementary. Jean was a devoted wife, kindergarten teacher (she wanted to make sure she was taller than the kids in her class), world traveler, host to many exchange students through her work with American Field Service, lover of dogs, reader of Agatha Christie mysteries, ice cream enthusiast, and student of Ohio history. The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Springfield Masonic Home, who took loving care of Jean in her final years. Words cannot express our gratitude for your love and kindness. In honor of Jean's love of education, the family suggests memorial contributions may be sent to the Springfield Foundation and designated to the John Sipe Scholarship Fund, 333 N. Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH 45503. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



