SINK, Dalene "Judy"



Dalene "Judy" Sink, 77, of Marysville, passed away January 12, 2022 at Memorial



Gables. She was born August 12, 1944 in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Grover Dale and Flora Evelyn (Kirkman) Sink. Dalene had worked at



Kelsey-Hayes in Springfield and was also a Door Greeter at Walmart on Bechtle Ave. She was a hard worker and a very loving person who never met a stranger. She loved to travel and enjoyed working in her yard. Survivors include her best friend of over 50 years, Penny Shafer; brother, Robert



(Beverly) Sink of New Paris, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow at Ferncliff



Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

