SINGLETON, Cynthia Gay



Age 70 of Kettering, passed away Tuesday, March 8, 2022. She was born December 21, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert and Janet Smith. Cynthia is survived by her daughter, Naomi (Jeff) Sipes; son, Joshua



(Melanie) Singleton; sister, Lea (Joseph) Stickel; grandchildren, Mikayla, Emma, and Eva; nephew, Zack Stickel; special friend, Ron Trent; as well as numerous loving family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


