X

SINGERMAN, Marilyn

ajc.com

Obituaries

SINGERMAN, Marilyn

(89), stepped into a vibrant, eternal life with the Lord Jesus on Friday, January 15, 2021. Family will greet friends 9-10AM and

Memorial Service will begin at 10AM on Saturday, January 30 at Christ Church United Methodist, 3440 Shroyer Rd,

Kettering. Those wishing to view remotely may do so on the Routsong Funeral Home channel on www.youtube.com. For complete remembrances and to share fond memories and

expressions of sympathy with the family please visit


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services

6 Oakwood Ave

Dayton, OH

45409

https://www.routsong.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.