SIMS, Nolan Q.



61, passed away suddenly on February 5, 2021, while at home where he lived with his loving wife of 39 years. Nolan was born in Greenville, Ohio, July 24, 1959. He returned to his hometown in Ohio, after living in Marblehead, MA, and the Northeast for more than 20 years. Nolan loved his life by the sea surrounded by family and friends and the beauty and joys of the ocean. Nolan served his country as a member of the United States Army. He also served his community throughout the years including many Ohio Jeep Clubs as an active



member with work focused on Veterans and children. The Jeep life was one of his greatest joys, riding the trails, teaching others and the comradery of friends and charitable work. Nolan loved all things children and dogs; he cherished his



nieces and nephews Amanda, Elijah, Levi, and Davie. His "buddy" Dudley brought him laughter and love everyday as man's best friend. Nolan is survived by his wife and best friend Doris that will love him forever, he was loved and will be



remembered by his family Linda E. (Paul), Christopher



(Winnie), Brian (Jenny), Elijah (Courtney), Levi (Madison),



Thomas (Leah), Davie, Bill, Martha (Don), Carole (Greg), Amanda, and Micah. He is preceded in death by his brother Patrick, his aunt Pauline, grandparents Bertha, Ed, Nolan, and father-in-law Don. Arrangements are entrusted to Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia, Ohio. A private service will be held for Nolan. Memorial donations can be made to Mission 22, St.Jude, and The American Heart Association.

