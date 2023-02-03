X
SIMS, Juanita

SIMS, Juanita Ann

Age 46, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thurs., Jan 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb 4, 2023, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Bishop Stacey R. Rudy, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED. Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https//:www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

