SIMS, Juanita Ann



Age 46, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Thurs., Jan 26, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Sat., Feb 4, 2023, 12:00 pm at Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St., Dayton, OH 45417, Bishop Stacey R. Rudy, officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 11:00 am. FACIAL MASK IS REQUIRED . Final Disposition: Cremation. For full obituary, visit https//:www.loritts-neilson.com. Arrangements entrusted to the LORITTS-NEILSON FUNERAL HOME, INC.

