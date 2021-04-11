SIMS, James E.



Age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed on Monday, April 13, 2020. Jim was born in Cincinnati, OH, on February 21, 1930, the son of George and Anna (Null) Sims. He graduated from Stivers High School in Dayton, OH, in 1949. Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy; his sister,



Dorothy Scherer; five children and their spouses, Mark (Janie) Sims, of Cincinnati, OH, Luann (Ken) Shelton, of Beavercreek, OH, Laura (Mark) Kramer, of Dayton, OH, Sue (Mike) Flaute, of Beavercreek, OH, Doug (Tasha) Sims, of Alexandria, VA. Jim leaves 15 grandchildren, Zach (Katie) Shelton, Annie (Ryan) Foley, Kristin (Blake) Morris, Emily (Nate) Crown, Malorie (Blake) Horvath, Travis Shelton, Adam Flaute, Kevin Sims, Kyle Shelton, Blake Flaute, Marissa Kramer, Colin Flaute, Claire Sims, Noelle Sims and James Sims. He was also blessed with 8 great-grandchildren. Jim was an owner of SASCO



Corporation, a tool design business, from 1963-1999. He was an avid golfer and fisherman. He frequented the casinos and loved to travel and spend time at his condo in Florida with his wife Nancy. Jim was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Country Club, The Country Club of the North and the Milton Club. Jim was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church since the 1950's. Jim was a



loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.



The family invites you to a One Year Memorial Celebration of Jim's life that will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Milton Club, located at 640 Cosler Drive, Dayton, Ohio 45403.

