SIMS, Cecelia



Cecelia Sims of Columbus, OH, transitioned from her earthly life on March 31, 2021, at the age of 72. Originally from Springfield, OH, Cecelia and her husband Gary shared 53 years together raising their family and creating lasting friendships in Columbus. She



retired from AT&T (formerly Ohio Bell) and later worked as a human resources manager for National Church Residences (formerly Heritage Day Health Centers). Cecelia was a faithful member of Faith Ministries Church in Columbus. Left to cherish her memory, Cecelia is



survived by her mother Ida Sutton; two children, son G.



Christopher (Dawn) Sims and daughter Dana (Mark Wilder) Sims; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and other



relatives and close family friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary, sister Tracee Sutton, brother Leroy



Sutton, Jr., and father Leroy Sutton. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St.,



Columbus, OH, where there will be a public viewing at 9am on Thursday, April 8, 2021, immediately followed by a funeral service at 10am. All visitors are asked to wear an appropriate face covering according to current public health guidelines. A Celebration of Life Service will be streamed online. To attend the service remotely, send flowers and post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, please visit Cecelia's



memorial celebration wall at diehl-whittaker.com.

