Sims, Barbara

Sims (Owens), Barbara A.



Barbara A. (Owens) Sims, born May 4, 1944, passed away on June 23, 2024. Barbara was the oldest of two daughters to S. Louise (Borden) Higgins and Nathan Higgins, and the only child to David Owens. She retired from Mercy Hospital with 30 years of service. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved husband, Larry C. Sims. She leaves behind their three daughters, Tracy (James) Shelton of San Antonio, TX, Kay (James) Prater and Shayla Sims of Springfield, OH, and a sister, Denise Thomas of Springfield. Services will be Saturday, July 6, 2024, visitation at 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant Street. Interment, Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com