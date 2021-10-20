SIMPSON, Sam



Sam died peacefully in his daughter's home in Danville, Kentucky, surrounded by



loving family after an arduous battle with Parkinson's and Lewy body dementia.



Sam was the sixth of eight children to John and Bertha



Simpson of Springfield, Ohio.



Sam served in the U.S. Army and National Guard from 1959-1967 and was proud to serve his country.



On May 16, 1970, Sam married the love of his life, Patricia Norman (Rogers), accepting and raising her six children as his own.



He retired from International Harvester (Navistar) after 37 years of service and was a member of UAW local 402.



Sam was an avid Harley Davidson rider and was a lifelong member of the local HOG (Harley Owners Group) chapter. Over his lifetime he owned Harley's that ranged from a 1951 Panhead to his last, a 2016 Road King, his favorite being a 1980 blue FLH. He enjoyed many cross-country trips and rallies with sons, Gene and Ron, and special friends, Jim Batty, Bob Dudley, Butch Stickel, Sam Ryman, and brother-in-law, Bud Rogers. He was affectionately called "Filthy" by all who rode with him. Destinations included Sturgis (long before it was commercialized), Mount Rushmore, Devil's Staircase, Chillicothe Easy Rider, Daytona Bike Week, and hill climbs.



Sam is survived by two sisters, Beverly (Jim) Reisinger of South Charleston, Ohio, and Karen (John) Price of Springfield, Ohio, sister-in-law Marylee Simpson, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, seven children, Melanie (Randy) Hess of South Vienna, Ohio, Pamela Snowden of Richmond, Indiana, Steve (Deb) Norman of Stanwood, Washington, Ron (Beth) Norman of Bristol,



Indiana, Linda (Jim) Segrest of Carrollton, Ohio, Lisa (Sean) McKenna of Ellisville, Missouri, and Lori (Mark) Brunner of Danville, Kentucky, 18 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.



Sam was predeceased by his mother, Bertha, father, John, brothers, Charles David "Chuck", John Alban "Jack", and



Howard, sisters, Imogene and Charlene, son, Gene, and best friend Bob Dudley.



Sam was a favorite Uncle to many nieces and nephews teaching them a healthy dose of mischief that he felt was necessary to navigate through life. He will be greatly missed by his



family, numerous friends, and the many people whose lives he touched. The legacy he leaves is to always be accepting and giving to others regardless of their circumstances.



A heartfelt thank you to daughters, Linda, Lisa, and Lori, sons-in-law, Jim and Mark, niece, Barbara Palmer, and amazing caregivers Georgetta and Susie for their exceptional care and love for Sam.



A celebration of life including a memorial motorcycle ride will be held spring 2022 with interment in Medway Cemetery with his loving wife, Pat.

