Simpson, Robert

Robert "Bob" Simpson, 86, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 8, 2025. Born July 21, 1938, in Middletown, Ohio, to Minnie and Earl Simpson, Bob lived a full and vibrant life dedicated to family, country, and his community. He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, Barbara Simpson and sister, Susan Creager. Bob's life was marked by unwavering dedication. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps after high school. When stationed in Japan, Bob enrolled in a typing class taught by Barbara Johnson. On August 9, 1958, in Okinawa, Japan, Barbara and Bob were wed. He fondly recalled the wedding which was attended by two four-star generals. His time in the Marines remained one of his most cherished memories, mirroring his father's patriotic spirit and often seen in his daily attire  a Marine hat or shirt. After his honorable discharge, he and Barbara settled in Trenton, Ohio, where they shared almost 67 years of marriage. Following his service, Bob embarked on a successful career at Armco Steel, later AK Steel, spanning over 30 years. Beginning in sales, he transitioned to the steel production site, ultimately finding his niche in the Roundhouse, repairing large transportation vehicles. Even after retirement, his connection to the mill remained strong, leading him to a brief career as a service contractor before finally retiring in 2016. A natural athlete, Bob excelled at basketball and baseball throughout high school, playing for both Middletown and Monroe high schools. Summer basketball games at Sunset Park held a special place in his heart, a fondness reflected in a cherished photograph of the park's anniversary prominently displayed in his home. His love for sports continued into adulthood, transitioning from basketball and softball to golf, belonging to several local golf clubs and enjoying numerous trips to Myrtle Beach with friends. Bob's greatest pride was his family. He is survived by his three sons, Bob (Andrea), Ken (Patricia), and Kelly; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. As a father, he coached his son's baseball teams and served as a member of the high school football chain gang, confirmation to his faithfulness for his sons. He taught his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to fish and play golf, creating treasured memories, often captured in photographs of him being supportive and patient in any of their activities. Visits were always brightened by the Marine Bear, a toy that played the Marine Hymn, a song he'd proudly shared with his grandchildren. He cherished each visit and eagerly awaited their return. Bob's infectious smile and warm embrace will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His life was a testament to his unwavering dedication and devotion to his family, his country, and his passions. He will be remembered for his kindness, his unwavering spirit, and his enduring love for those around him. A Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Monday, March 24, from 10-11 am followed by a Memorial service at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Father John Civille officiating. Following the service, interment will be at Woodside Cemetery in Middletown, with military honors. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may contribute to one of these two organizations: Edgewood High School Athletic Fund, 3045 Busenbark Rd., Trenton, OH 45067 - OR - Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com



