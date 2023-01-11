SIMPSON, Melvin Curtis



Melvin Curtis Simpson, age 86, of West Elkton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023, in Oxford, Ohio.



Melvin was the son of James A. Garfield and Anna (Brock) Simpson was born on June 2, 1936, in Rockcastle County, Kentucky. He retired from Jefferson Smurfit Corporation in Middletown, Ohio, as a backtender-papermaker for 36 years.



He is survived by his four children, Darrell (Sandy) Simpson, Curtis (Jane) Simpson, Keith (Debbie Reynolds) Simpson, and Carol (Chris) Hensley; the mother of his four children, Carrie L. Simpson; eight grandchildren, Tyler (Ashley) Simpson, Alex (Danielle) Simpson, Nathan Simpson, Jessica (Clay) Cousino, Bailey (Levi) Lovely, Trevor Hensley, Chase Simpson, and Lauren Simpson. Also surviving Melvin are seven great-grandchildren Hannah Ruby, Aden, Henry, Carter, Ryver, Ryker, and Cruze, Melvin's brother Danny Simpson and sister Wanda (Jerry) Owens.



Melvin was preceded in death by his parents James A. Garfield and Anna Simpson; his brothers Beckham "Beck" Simpson, Clyde Simpson, Louis Simpson, and Donald "Don" Simpson; and sisters Beatrice "Beach" Barnett, Lillie M. Durham, and Lucille Pingleton



A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Rev. Ralph Chasteen, all being held at West Elkton United Methodist Church, State Route 503, West Elkton, Ohio 45070. A burial will follow at Fairmound Cemetery, SR 503, West Elkton, Ohio 45070.



Memorials may be directed to St. Jude's Children's Research at www.stjude.org/donate or mail to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee. Memorials may also be made in his memory to Preble County Council on Aging, 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton, Ohio 45320.

