SIMPSON, Catherine



Age 85, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, John Simpson. They were married for 50 years. She is survived by a daughter, Kirstine (Steve) Niswonger; son, Ian (Wendy) Simpson; four grandchildren, Justin, Zachary, and Jacob Niswonger and Amy Simpson; sister, Margaret McConnell; brother-in-law, Edward Simpson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Memorial service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer's Association, www.Alz.org.Online condolences may be directed to



