SIMPKINS, Steven

Age 66 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022. He was born to Charles and Martha Joan (Farquer) on July 16, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio. He has resided in the area his entire life. Steven graduated from Miami University with a bachelor's degree and worked at Schneider Electric as an Industrial Engineer for 32 years. He was a member of Stratford Heights Church of God. Steven is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sandy (Hacker) Simpkins; sons, Brian (Kristen) Simpkins and Chris (Leeann) Simpkins; grandchildren, Layla, Evie, Addison and Charley; and a brother, Larry Simpkins. He will be missed by many other family members. Steven was preceded in death by his parents. A lover of sports, Steven was a dedicated Bengals fan. He participated in many sports leagues including golf, softball and basketball and coached youth sports for years. The center of his life was his family, and he cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. Visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005 on Friday, June 17, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 pm. Funeral Service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to


