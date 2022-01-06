SIMPKINS, Martha Joan



90, of Middletown, passed away on December 30, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born February 24, 1931, the daughter of Ralph and Nannie (Johnson) Farquer.



Martha Joan was a homemaker who enjoyed watching her



children and grandchildren



participate in many different activities. She was a lifetime member of the Elk Creek



Baptist Church and sang in the choir for many years. The church always played an important role in her life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Simpkins; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Simpkins; brothers, Bob Farquer and Fred Farquer. Martha is survived by her sons, Larry Simpkins, Steve (Sandy) Simpkins; grandchildren, Brandon Simpkins, Brian (Kristen) Simpkins, Chris (Leeann) Simpkins; and great-grandchildren, Layla, Evie, Addison and Charley Simpkins; and also her sister, Lois Langworthy.



Visitation will be 10:00 am 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Charlie Wagoner



officiating. Burial will be at Woodside. Please visit



www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

