Simpkins, Ellen Joan



Ellen Joan Simpkins, age 89 of Vandalia passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was born on March 26, 1933 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of Ralph & Lorene (Thornton) Ertel. She was a 1953 graduate of Northridge High School. She worked at all 3 Vandalia Elementary schools as a teacher's aide and member of the Safety Patrol over her 30 year career. She is survived by her daughter Carla Reaver of Vandalia and her son Craig Simpkins of Brookville; grandchildren Zach Simpkins, Ashley Simpkins-Perkins, Brandon (Bethany) Reaver, Kory (Stephaine) Morland and Bryan (Kelly) Reaver; 14 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 53 years Carl Simpkins in 2006; her youngest daughter Cheri Simpkins-Thompson; 1 brother and 3 sisters. She was a loving, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 11:00 am  1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Chris Cramer officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

