Simons, Heidi Jo



Heidi Jo Simons, age 52 of Miamisburg, passed away Saturday, July 1, 2023. She was born February 14, 1971 in Lima, Ohio the daughter of Michael and Paula Bice. Attended Kettering College of Medical Arts and earned her Bachelors of Science Degree. She worked as an ultrasound technician at Kettering Health for 30 years. Heidi was a very active jogger and participated in many races. She was a creative person who enjoyed scrap booking. What made Heidi happiest was spending time with her family. Heidi is survived by her Parents; Daughter, Kylie N. Simons; Brother, Brian Bice; Mother and Father-in-law Patricia and Chris Simons; Sister-in-law Dawn Knight and many other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her Husband of 25 years, Jeffrey D. Simons. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 1:00PM at Newcomer Centerville Chapel, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Dayton, OH 45459. Visitation will be from 11:00AM until the time of the service at 1:00PM. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guestbook.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com