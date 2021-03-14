SIMMONS, Keith Brian
Age 65 of Dayton, departed this life March 3, 2021. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor John Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final
disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;
virtual streaming link available.
Funeral Home Information
Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH
45416
https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral