X

SIMMONS, Keith

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

SIMMONS, Keith Brian

Age 65 of Dayton, departed this life March 3, 2021. Memorial Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave., with Pastor John Thomas officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final

disposition: Cremation. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com;

virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.