SIMINGTON, Ronald W. 69, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born October 10, 1950, in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of Arthur W. & Beverly J. (Bowers) Simington. He graduated from Central HS in 1968 Martinsburg, Pennsylvania. Ronald was a U.S. Air Force retired Master Sergeant and Vietnam veteran. He was a USAF jet engine mechanic, C141 Flight Engineer Instructor and C141 Academic Instructor. He served with the Vietnam Vet 37th ARRS, and was life member of the V.F.W., DAV & NRA. He was also employed at Panasonic, Hobart & Multi Services. He is survived by two daughters, Cari (Carey) Lairson, Cami (Schrade) Waller; five granddaughters, Paeton, Kinady, Cameron, Nola & Reece; a sister, Sandy Carr; two brothers, Ken & Larry Simington; other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Simington; two brothers, John Joseph Simington & Ron Housel. Private services at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com.



