SIMERLINK, Daniel



Dan was born in Kettering, Ohio, on March 12, 1963, and graduated from Beavercreek High School in 1981. In high school he was active in track, ran cross country, and achieved the honored rank of Eagle Scout. He earned his BA in



Economics from Wright State University in 1988 and continued on to earn an MBA in 2001 and a PhD in Knowledge



Management in 2011. Over his career, he worked for several companies as a digital marketing analyst and consultant. He also fulfilled his passion for teaching as an adjunct professor of business at Indiana



Wesleyan University. Dan loved spending time with his family, especially his children, with whom he enjoyed experiencing new adventures. He was active in several churches throughout his life and engaged in many volunteer activities centered around teaching financial independence and alleviating



generational poverty through economic empowerment. He enjoyed playing guitar, engaged in daily exercise, strengthened his spirit through prayer and daily walks near the ocean, and had a passion for learning anything new, which he gladly shared with others. A remembrance service will be held at 11am ET on Monday, January the 31st in Cincinnati, OH. Due to concerns with the Omicron variant, in-person attendance will be limited to a small group of family and friends. Below is a livestream link for those who wish to view the service



remotely. At 11am ET on Monday, January 31st, please click below to view the livestream of the remembrance service.



https://youtu.be/SDzrw5aptqY In addition to this service, a larger, in-person Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring or Summer of this year, once the Omicron variant has subsided. The family will share details of the later Celebration of Life service once finalized.



Donations may be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation (https://amyloidosis.org/) or one of the organizations whose mission Dan supported during his life: CityLink Center (citylinkcenter.org/donate/) or The Storehouse (nlcf.org/giving/). The WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com