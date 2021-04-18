SILVER, Joan



Age 93, of Kettering, passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord on April 14. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years, Glen; son, Dale (Diane) Silver; daughter, Carol (Greg) Riffle; and grandchildren, Ben, Joshua, David, Sarah, Rebecca, Abigail, and Luke; plus two great-grandchildren. She was a long-time active member of Linden Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation and services will be at Tobias Funeral Home in Beavercreek at a later date, where masks will be required.

