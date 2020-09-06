SIKORSKI, Stanley R. Stanley R. Sikorski, 90, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 10, 1929, the son of the late Stanley and Mary (Zurawski) Sikorski. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, even though he said, "I didn't go anywhere or do anything". Stan retired from Big Bear and later worked at Tom & Jerry's Gardenland. He was a devoted member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was married to his loving wife of 63 1/2 years, Estelle Marie (Szachta) Sikorski until her passing in 2014. They were blessed with five children, Deborah Johnson of Tampa, Florida, Pamela (Dallas) Dobyns of Urbana, David (Rose) Sikorski of Wilmington, Paul (Lori) Sikorski of Lusby, Maryland, and Philip (Lisa) Sikorski of Pickerington; twelve grandchildren, Candice, Jennifer, Jessica, Christopher, Kristen, Kara, Hollie, Joseph, Emily, Miranda, Andrew, and Madison; and eight great-grandchildren, Tyler, Sierra, Ayden, Megan, Olivia, Ray, Otto, Maddox, and one 'on the way'. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and many dear friends. In addition to Estelle, Stan was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Teneyck and a brother, Raymond Sikorski. A Mass in celebration of Stan's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020, in St. Raphael Church. The family will receive friends in the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. The service will be livestreamed on St. Raphael's Facebook page. Masks or facial coverings are required at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Raphael Church or Community Mercy Hospice. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



