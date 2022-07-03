SIEWE, William Edward "Bill"



Passed away peacefully at home on June 30, 2022. Born on August 31, 1959, to Mary Rita (Barnes) and Albert G. Siewe, Bill was the youngest of seven children. He attended Corpus Christi Elementary School and Archbishop Alter High School, where he played football. He went on to attend the University of Notre Dame, where he was part of the 1977 National Championship team. Bill was known as a kind-hearted brother, husband, and father, and was always keeping his friends and family laughing. He most enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing with friends at Walnut Grove. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sheila; daughters Anne Marie and Sarah, son-in-law Ryan Wilkins; siblings Al, Mary Ann and Art Dudzinski, Jim and Cathy, Ruth Apolito, Steve, Dave and Ian; brothers and sisters-in-law Lisa and Phil McCorkle and Greg and Marybeth Bender; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will fondly treasure his memory. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6 at Emmanuel Catholic Church in Dayton. Friends may call at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering from 4 to 7 PM on Tuesday, July 5. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

