SIEGFRIED, David G.



David G. Siegfried, age 86, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023, in Miamisburg. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Margaret Siegfried. He is survived by his sister, Jeanne Mayer in South Setauket, New York; daughter, Kristan Brickler (Todd Stanyon) in Victor, Idaho; his son, Scott Siegfried (Robyn Lightcap) in Springboro; and his son, Stuart Siegfried (Emily Smith) in Columbus; nephew, Doug (Michelle) Mayer in Huntington, New York; and three grandchildren, Lauren (Brandon) Taylor in West Carrollton, Ian Siegfried in Carlisle, and Sam Siegfried in Cincinnati. He also had three great-grandchildren, Liam, Kinnley and Landon. Dave was a proud graduate of the Beavercreek High School Class of 1954. He was inducted into the Beavercreek Hall of Fame in 2017 in recognition of 11 Varsity Letters in football, baseball, and basketball. He also helped the team earn the 1952 and 1953 baseball state championships. Dave earned one Bachelor's degree from Miami University, and a second Bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University. He was a First Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps, and served from 1958 to 1961. He lived in California for four decades, where he retired as a Buyer for Barkoff Container & Supply Company. Dave was an avid photographer and hiker, and he particularly enjoyed the Sierra Nevadas and the Northern California coastline. He loved reading, listening to jazz and classical music, playing and watching all types of sports, and attending musical theater. Dave was a generous donor to many causes, including the American Kidney Foundation, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Sierra Club, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Toys for Tots, and World Wildlife Fund. He loved dogs and always fondly remembered his childhood companion, a collie named Jody. A private ceremony will be held for family and close friends at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the National Geographic Society or to any of the charities listed above that Dave supported. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



