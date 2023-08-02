Siegel, Emily

Siegel (Ford), Emily A.



EMILY A. (FORD) SIEGEL, 87, of Enon, passed away at Our Home, Enon, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was born in Pasadena, California on September 28, 1935, the daughter of the late Chester and Eunice Ford. Emily worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses around the Springfield/Enon area. She was a member of Knob Prairie United Church of Christ, Enon and Order of the Eastern Star in Yellow Springs, Xenia and Springfield. Emily is survived by her children, Kristi Hosier of Enon, Scott Siegel of Enon and Wade Siegel (Christine Garramone) of Plymouth, Michigan; grandchildren, Nicole Hosier and Brandi (Megan) Hosier; great grandchildren, Hannah (Roger), Miakoda, Harper and Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 ½ years, William J. "Bill" Siegel in 2019. A celebration of Emily's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023 in Knob Prairie Church, Enon. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to the nurses and staff at Our Home and Gentiva Hospice for their devoted care. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gentiva Hospice, 7887 Washington Village Dr., Suite 350, Dayton, OH 45459. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





