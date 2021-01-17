X

SIDNER, Rodger W.

Rodger W. Sidner passed away peacefully January 1, 2021, at the age of 84.

Born May 26, 1936, in Plumwood, Ohio, to the late Rodger Sidner and Catherine (Murray) Sidner he had retired as the owner of Log Homes

Unlimited. Rodger honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was an active member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He loved hunting,

fishing, golfing, bowling, playing pool, baseball and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He had a huge heart, loved to laugh and you could always find him working a puzzle, playing cards or

enjoying ice cream.

Survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara with whom he enjoyed many years of love, laughter and happiness. He is

lovingly remembered by special niece and caregiver Amy

(Harry) Young; precious great-niece and nephew, Kilee and Ryan Blessard; brothers, Francis Sidner, Paul (Donna) Sidner, John Sidner, Phillip Sidner and Michael (Rachel) Sidner; sisters, Dorothy Rydbeck, Patricia Cox, Sharon Shewalter and Debra (Rick) Rader; brothers-in-law, Robert (Rae) Johnson and

Frederick (Justine) Johnson; 35 nieces and nephews; and

multiple great-nieces and nephews.

Per Rodger's wishes, there will be no memorial service at this time. A celebration of life to reminisce and share memories will take place a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation or the Perry Animal Welfare Society.

VENSIL & CHUTE FUNERAL HOME – NEWARK CHAPEL has been entrusted with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.vocfh.com.

