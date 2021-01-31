SIDENSTICK, Mark L.



Mark L. Sidenstick, 61, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021, in Kettering Medical Center. He was born April 26, 1959, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of the late Albert and Loretta (Sexton) Sidenstick. Mark worked as a Lab Supervisor at the University of Dayton for thirty-seven years. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State Buckeyes, Dayton Flyers Basketball and loved coaching youth sports. He is survived by his wife, Janie Hill; two sons, Tyler Jordan Sidenstick and Joshua Thomas Sidenstick; two sisters, Donna (Roy) Burnette and Dottie Boone; brother, Michael (Kim) Sidenstick; several nieces and nephews. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 – 6 p.m., Friday, February 5, 2021, in the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home. You may express condolences to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com