Siddiqi, Sajjad

SIDDIQI, M.D., Dr. Sajjad Ul-Haq



Passed away on November 28, 2021. A beloved member of the Springfield community and the Miami Valley Islamic Association, he will be missed by his beloved wife Mary Siddiqi, son Zahid (Jenny) Siddiqi, daughters Sarah (Teddy) Glancy and Ayesha (Andy) Cure, grandchildren, a sister, a brother, nieces, nephews, friends, and patients. He will reunite with his son Nadeem, his parents and siblings, who pre-deceased him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. A private service was held on Wednesday with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



