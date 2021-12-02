journal-news logo
X

Siddiqi, Sajjad

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SIDDIQI, M.D., Dr. Sajjad Ul-Haq

Passed away on November 28, 2021. A beloved member of the Springfield community and the Miami Valley Islamic Association, he will be missed by his beloved wife Mary Siddiqi, son Zahid (Jenny) Siddiqi, daughters Sarah (Teddy) Glancy and Ayesha (Andy) Cure, grandchildren, a sister, a brother, nieces, nephews, friends, and patients. He will reunite with his son Nadeem, his parents and siblings, who pre-deceased him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice. A private service was held on Wednesday with burial in Calvary Cemetery. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SKOTKO, Laura
2
JONES, Richard
3
HAMILTON, Wayne
4
HOLLOWAY, Alice
5
AYERS, Ronald
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top