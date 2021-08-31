SIBERT, Eugene "Bee"



Age 99 of Monroe, Ohio, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born in



Manchester, Kentucky, on July 28, 1922, the son of James and Mary (Craft) Sibert. His wife of 41 years, Romilda "Curly"



Dudley Sibert preceded him in death on November 5, 1989. Mr. Sibert had been employed by ARMCO Steel retiring after 30 years of service. He was an avid card player, rarely loosing while playing Cribbage, Euchre or Hearts. Bee was a lifelong fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the UK Basketball teams.



Survivors include six children, Carolyn Propps, Denny (Holly) Cook, Wayne (Rena) Sibert, Judie Dreyer, Becky Propps and Phil Sibert; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Claude (Bille) Sibert; a sister Willie Pearl (Earl) Drentlaw.



Besides his wife he was also preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters; his partner, Elsie Skipper; and a grandson, Mike Cook.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Brookside Cemetery West Chester, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am, Thursday in the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society or the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.



