SHUPP, Warren Leroy



WARREN LEROY SHUPP, 76, of Springfield, passed away at Good Shepherd Village on Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020. He was born in Denver, Colorado, on April 28, 1944, the son of the late Simon and Jean (Lawrence) Shupp Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. army. Warren retired from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and previously worked at the Elliott Company. He volunteered with the



Division of Watercraft, the Clark County Underwater Recovery Team, River Rescue and township fire departments. He is



survived by his daughters, Tatia Henry of Grand Rapids, MI, and Tessa (Lyle) Van Culin of Springfield; brother, Simon



(Linda) Shupp of Urbana; grandchildren, Ashlie (Justin) Ray, Dylan Henry and Jacob, Jett and Jazlyn Van Culin; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly (Sloan) Shupp and sister-in-law, Cherie Shupp. At this time, a private service will be observed by the family. A public celebration of Warren's life will be held at a later date in the Spring. A private burial will be in Plattsburg Cemetery. You may express condolences to the family at



