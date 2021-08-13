SHUPP, Mark Robert



MARK ROBERT SHUPP, 48, of Springfield, passed away in his home on Monday afternoon, August 9, 2021. He was born in Springfield on October 2, 1972, the son of Simon E. and Cheryl Ann (McLean) Shupp. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Simon E. and Linda Shupp of Urbana; daughter,



Crystal Ann Shupp of Springfield; and brother, Simon E. (Suz) Shupp Jr., of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his mother in 1995. A private service will be held for the family with burial in Plattsburg Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



