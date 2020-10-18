X

SHUMARD, Stephanie

SHUMARD, Stephanie Jo Stephanie Jo Shumard, 65, of Liberty Township, Ohio, passed away on October 12, 2020, at 9:50 AM. She was born August 25, 1955. Stephanie was the daughter of Robert Eugene and Jessie (Curtis) Minnish. Stephanie was a caring & loving wife, mother & grandmother, sister and friend. She volunteered with CASA, Animal Friends, PTA & various other passions. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jessie Minnish and infant sister. Stephanie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Rick Shumard; sons, Jason Lee Doggett, Sean Michael Doggett, Hershel Shumard; daughter, Rikkie Elyse Shumard, Grandchildren: Ava, Blake, and Hershel Jr. Stephanie is also survived by her father, Robert E. Minnish, Sr. & his wife Middie, sister Rochelle Kay & Husband Danny and her brother Robert E. Minnish, JR & wife Chia as well as numerous Nieces & Nephews & her best friend of 51 years Cyndi Paluch (Stouder) & caretaker Jillian Sieb as well as many loving family members, friends & neighbors. Services will be at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made to CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, 284 N. Fair Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

