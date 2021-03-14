SHUMAKER, Daryl W.



Daryl W. Shumaker was born on 12/25/42 and died on 3/10/21. He grew up in Beavercreek, graduated from Ohio University, joined the Navy and had an interesting career as a special agent for the Treasury Department. Preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Helen Shumaker. Survived by his wife, Ethel, sons Dale (Shannon), Deron, granddaughters Kayleigh, Alyssa, and Edie Shumaker all of Austin, TX, sisters, Janet Shumaker and Marilyn Gerkin of Sarasota, FL. His attitude to the very end was to be admired and may the world be a little better because of him.

