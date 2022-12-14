SHULTZ, Dianna Lynn



Age 60, of Troy, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Soin Medical Center. Dianna was a Sales Associate at Walmart for many years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nelson L. and Stephanie A. Shultz; and brother, Dale. Dianna is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Glenn L. and Navonne of Iowa; sister-in-law, Renate Shultz of TX; aunt, Alice Mae Donkin of South Vienna; 7 nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; cousins and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 14th 2022, (TODAY) at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Brian Underwood officiating. Private interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in Dianna's memory.

