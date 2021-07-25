SHULAR, Jeima Louise



45, Like the seed of an elegant flower, Jeima came to this earth on July 29, 1975, to bud, bloom, and flower in the



loving arms of her adoptive



parents, the late David Richard Shular and Janet Louden



Shular, while they were living in San Francisco, California. When her parents and her two older brothers, John and



Anthony relocated to Yellow Springs, Ohio, Jeima was almost two years old, and a well-defined girly girl. She attended The Antioch Day School, then skipped off to Mills Lawn Elementary. At Yellow Springs High School, she played violin in the school orchestra and looked forward to attending Wilberforce University. Her stay there was short at Wilberforce, but she later continued her education to earn her license as an LPN. By that time she had given birth to the love of her life, Jayden Amir Shular.



Jeima's performance was outstanding in nursing home settings, but mothering her precocious son exceeded that.



Despite her determination, multiple health challenges forced her to leave the workplace prematurely and permanently. She continued to show thoughtfulness to her family and



unconditional love for her son. During her mother's recent bout with cancer, Jeima's nursing skills got Janet to recovery despite her declining health.



We mourn her undiagnosed cause of death but hold fast to the place she held in the hearts of her mother, Janet, and her son, Jayden, along with brothers, sister, Maria Eberhardt (Tad) nieces, nephews, many adoring cousins, and a family of friends. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

