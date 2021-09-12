SHUGA, Daniel



Age 54, of Botkins, formerly of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born on July 30, 1967, in South Bend, IN, to Don and Marge (Pick) Shuga.



Daniel is survived by his wife: Elaine (Brackman) Shuga; two sons: Joseph and Justin Shuga; Sister: Michele (Steve) Cochran; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.



Daniel is a 1985 graduate of Alter High School in Kettering. He proudly served his country as a member of the US Navy. Daniel was a fire fighter and EMT. He had the privilege of serving with the Miamisburg Fire Department, Sidney Fire



Department and Botkins Volunteer Fire Department. Daniel was a member of West Ohio Soccer Association, Bassmaster's, BFL and FLW. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in tournaments.



Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Botkins. Graveside service at 2:30 PM on Thursday at Dayton Veteran's Cemetery with full military honors.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.theadamsfuneralhome.com