SHRYOCK, John Michael



John Michael Shryock, age 73 of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Wood Glen



Alzheimer's Community. He was born May 13, 1948, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of late John R. Shryock and Jean (Hyre) Shryock.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by Robert "Bobby" Shryock.



John is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen; daughter, Jennifer Naszkiewicz; sons, Chris Shryock, Ryan Shryock, Robert Bockrath; grandchildren, Jordan, Tanner, Zachary, Kaia; great granddaughter, Liberty; sister, Luanne Mantia; nephews, Dave and Jeff Nicholas; numerous other relatives and many friends, as well as beloved dogs, Joey, Brock, Roxie, and Molly.



John served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and did 3 tours as a helicopter pilot. He was very proud of his service.



To honor John's wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459) where a memorial service with military honors will begin at 7 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to Crossroads Hospice, 8069 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, OH 45458).



