SHRIDER, David G.



With heavy hearts and deep sadness, we announce the passing of David Guy Shrider on June 25, 2021, while backpacking in Alaska.



David was born August 11, 1969, in Oxford, Ohio, to



Richard and Carol Shrider. He graduated from Talawanda High School in Oxford, Ohio, in 1988. David graduated from



Miami University with a degree in Finance and Economics in 1992 and a Ph.D. in Finance from the University of South Carolina in 2003. He returned to



Oxford as a professor in the Farmer School of Business Department of Finance in 2004. In 2017, he was named the Director of Global Business Programs. Shrider was selected as the 2015-16 Don Loss Volunteer of the Year by the Red and White Club and honored as Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government in 2020. He was a beloved member of the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Darrtown, Ohio.



A dedicated family man, friend, and mentor to many, David is known for his generosity of spirit and his amazing outlook on life. He was a world traveler who guided countless others; family, and students around the globe. He was a dedicated and tireless teacher - a class act dressed in a bow tie with



a Coca-Cola in hand. David was a beloved professor and catalyst for developing a robust global program at Miami University. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Miami



Redskins, South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Talawanda Braves, and enjoyed every minute of watching his sons play sports. Every week, David looked forward to Sunday night when he played hockey with cherished friends. He volunteered his time with countless Miami recruits and athletes. He was a valued board member for the Oxford Family Resource Center, which provides financial assistance and resources to



low-income families. He did not own a cell phone and



believed strongly in always being present and living life to the fullest. His talents extended well beyond the classroom. He was an accomplished woodworker, morel hunter, fisherman, and baker of pies. David was a keen hiker who enjoyed planning amazing trips around the world. Most of all, he loved



escaping to Canada's Georgian Bay with his extended family every summer.



Above all, David was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was the rock people leaned on. He is



preceded in death by his father, Richard Shrider. He is survived by his high school love and wife of 27 years, Beth Luebbe; his two sons, Ben and Andrew; mother, Carol Shrider; sister, Ann (Eric) Mortimer; nieces, Hannah and Charlotte; nephews,



Lucas, Max, Grant, Alex, and Nathan; sister-in-law, Jennifer (Karl Meyer) Luebbe; brother-in-law, James (Tara) Luebbe; and father and mother-in-law, Richard and Karen Luebbe.



Visitation will be held on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 4-7 p.m. at the Hall Auditorium, 101 South Campus Ave., Oxford, 45056. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Hall Auditorium.



Memorial contributions may be made to the David G. Shrider Memorial Study Abroad Scholarship, Oxford Family Resource Center, and The Taylor Metcalf Fund.



http://www.givetomiamioh.org/DavidShriderMemorialFund



Condolences to the family may be offered at



www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



David was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to know him.

