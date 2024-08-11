Showalter, Jeffery Arthur



Jeffery Arthur Showalter, (Kettering) born on October 9, 1947, peacefully passed away on August 4, 2024, at the age of 76. Jeff's life was one marked by dedication and service. After graduating from Patterson Co-op High School in 1965, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Jeff embarked on a successful and fulfilling career at Delco Products, where he dedicated 30 years of his life before retiring in 2001. The family extends their gratitude to Hospice of Dayton for their exceptional care and support during Jeff's final days. A visitation is planned for Monday, August 12, 2024, from 4-6 pm at the Routsong Funeral Home Kettering Chapel at 2100 E Stroop Rd. The funeral ceremony will take place on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 10:30 am at the Routsong Kettering chapel, with a brief visitation scheduled one hour prior to the service. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com. In lieu of flowers please consider a Donation to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the American heart association in Jeff's memory.



