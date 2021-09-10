SHOVER, James Chris



April 30,1950 - August 16, 2021



The Shover family has suffered the unexpected loss of our brother Jim of Dayton, Ohio. A massive, massive heart attack at his home. Son of Frances



Edith Good Shover and Clyde Edward Shover, deceased. He is survived by two siblings Dan Shover (Kathy) of Urbana and Linda Shover Smith of Mechanicsburg; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends around the country; special friends of many years Penny and Steve and sidekick Jack. Jim was a hard working jokester who was a good friend always ready to lend a helping hand. He will be sadly missed. It is with love, a private ceremony.

