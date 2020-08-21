SHOUN, MATILDA

SHOUN (Hamilton), Matilda Matilda Hamilton Shoun, age 91, of Somerset, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Ridgeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, in Owingsville, Kentucky. Matilda was born on February 19, 1929, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, daughter of the late Thurman and Katherine Ferguson Hamilton. She married Bruce Shoun on September 24, 1955, in Liberty, Indiana. Matilda worked for 40 years as theaccounts payable clerk for General Motors in Dayton, Ohio. She was a member of the Keaton United Methodist Church, of Keaton, Kentucky. Matilda was an avid traveler. She is survived by her nephews, Thurman Hamilton (and Sherry), of Flemingsburg, Kentucky, Everett Lee Hamilton (and Kim), of Hillsboro, Kentucky, Bruce Hamilton (and Heather), of Wallingford, Kentucky, Paul Hamilton (and Lori), of Flemingsburg, Kentucky; her nieces, Erma Jean Humphfner, of Somerset and Beverly Shoun, of Columbus, Indiana; and several great-nephews and great-nieces. Preceding Matilda in death are her parents; her husband; and her brother, Everett Hamilton. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Somerset Undertaking Company, with Bro. Joey Ferguson and John Roger Bolin officiating. Interment will be in Science Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Thurman Hamilton, Everett Lee Hamilton, Bruce Hamilton, Paul Hamilton, Adam Hamilton, Estill Hamilton, Scott Hamilton and Eugene Hamilton. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, after 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, until time for services. Family and visitors attending services on Saturday will enter and exit Somerset Undertaking Company by our Maple Street entrance, due to the downtown car show. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of choice. You may sign the online register book or send condolences to the family at www.somersetundertaking.com. Somerset Undertaking Company is in charge of arrangements.

