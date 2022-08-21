SHOUGH,



Herbert Richard



Jan. 7, 1942 - Aug. 17, 2022



Herbert Richard Shough passed on August 17, 2022, at the age of 80 years old.



He was born on January 7, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, to Herbert and Dorothy Shough. He married the love of his life Kay Segerson Shough in 1963.



He attended Wittenberg University and graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy in 1964. He completed his doctorate in Pharmacognosy in 1967. He was the first PhD from the University of Tennessee College of Pharmacy. After completing his PhD, he served on the faculty at the University of Utah School of Pharmacy until moving to University of Oklahoma College of Pharmacy in 1978 where he served on faculty and several administrative roles until retirement in 2009.



He enjoyed snow skiing, fishing, coin collecting, jigsaw puzzles, bowling, playing cards, and sports. He and Kay enjoyed traveling all over the world together.



His faith in God was unwavering. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His leadership was evident in area of his life. He was a member of the Edmond Church of Christ where he served as a Bible Class leader for many years.



Survived by his wife of 58 years, Kay Shough and three children and their spouse, Richard and Janet of San Antonio, JD and Laura Tidwell of Allen, Texas, and Evan and Kara Shough of Edmond, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren: Caleb Shough (Elizabeth), Kaci Setzer (Derek), Garrett Tidwell, Shelby Tidwell, Rachel Shough, Elise Shough, Kalyn Shough; three great-grandchildren: Harvey Shough, Jose Setser, Addison Setser; brother, Doug Shough (Elaine); Step-mother Sally Shough, and step-brothers and sisters.



Memorial gifts in his honor can be made to: Hope for Haiti's Children.



Public visitation will be held Thursday, August 25th, 2022, from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Services will be held Friday, August 26th, 2022, beginning at 10:00AM at Edmond Church of Christ.

