SHORT, WILLIAM

SHORT, Jr., William Thomas William Thomas Short, Jr., age 75, of Kettering, passed away August 20, 2020. He was born January 15, 1945, the son of the late Delora (West) and William Short, Sr. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Short and brother-in-law, Albert Zepf. Bill is survived by his loving children, Vicki Bowman, Nettie (Randy) Murphy and Thomas Short; beloved sister, Margaret Zepf; step-sons, Gene Shadoan, Troy (Kathy) Erbes, Dean (Cheryl) Erbes and Sean Erbes; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 10:00-12:00 PM at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, where a funeral service will follow at 12:00 PM. Bill will be laid to rest by his beloved wife at Evergreen Cemetery.

