SHORT, Bertha Ann



78, died peacefully in her home on July 7, 2022. In her final days on Earth, she was able to witness the seeds of kindness she had planted throughout her life bloom before her in the love shown by family, friends, and co-workers.



Bertha was born in Hard Burley, Kentucky, on September 24, 1943. She graduated from Morgan County High School before moving to Dayton, Ohio, and starting her career as a cook, caterer, and cake decorator. Food was her love language, and nothing made her happier than watching people enjoy her cooking and baking. During her work life, Bertha earned admiration from clients and co-workers alike.



When we remember Bertha, our stories will be filled with her abiding patience and love. Our memories of her will include holiday smells coming from her kitchen, the sound of bluegrass gospel music, and the colors of daylilies next to her porch. We'll find comfort in the way she quietly listened when we turned to her in need and the calmness we experienced in her embrace.



Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Juanita Roberts, and her brothers, Clayton Roberts, Ronald Lee Roberts, and Loyle Creech. She is survived by her sister, Josephine Sellars, her children, Gena Berkshire, Veronica Wells, Bill Short, and Joy Levett, as well as her grandchildren, Brandon Ulreich, Tyler Ulreich, Ethan Levett, Ann Levett, and Liam Short.



Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service for Bertha at Preble Memory Gardens on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 1 pm. Food will be served immediately after the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice that is devoted to cancer research. For condolences, please visit:



www.rlcfc.com