X

SHOPE, Sue

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

SHOPE (Stewart),

Sue Ann

77, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1943, in Henshaw, KY. Sue Ann retired from

Robbins & Myers where she had worked in the factory and then worked at Fast Track Car Titles in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her

parents, Mary & Clark E. "Bud" Stewart, a brother, Ronald Stewart and a special cousin, Dale E. Stewart. Survivors include special nephew Chris (Dana) Stewart, and his siblings Clark (Buddy) Stewart, Ronald Stewart, and niece Mary Stewart.

Additional survivors are cousins Janice Stewart Smith, Jim Stewart, Linda Egger, Helen Stinson, Patti Blazer, Marsha

Ackerman, and J. Douglas Stewart, Pickerington, OH. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.