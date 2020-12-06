SHOPE, Sue

SHOPE (Stewart),



Sue Ann



77, of Springfield, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born February 23, 1943, in Henshaw, KY. Sue Ann retired from



Robbins & Myers where she had worked in the factory and then worked at Fast Track Car Titles in Springfield. She was preceded in death by her



parents, Mary & Clark E. "Bud" Stewart, a brother, Ronald Stewart and a special cousin, Dale E. Stewart. Survivors include special nephew Chris (Dana) Stewart, and his siblings Clark (Buddy) Stewart, Ronald Stewart, and niece Mary Stewart.



Additional survivors are cousins Janice Stewart Smith, Jim Stewart, Linda Egger, Helen Stinson, Patti Blazer, Marsha



Ackerman, and J. Douglas Stewart, Pickerington, OH. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

