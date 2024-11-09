Shoop, Billie Jo

Shoop (Leatherman), Billie Jo



'Tell someone you love them today because tomorrow is not promised. I accept what is, I let go of what was, and I have FAITH in what will be.'



Mother and private entrepreneur of New Lebanon, Farmersville, Medway and Springfield; born October 8th 1966 in Springfield OH passed peacefully with family at home November 6th 2024.



She is survived by best friend/partner: Dave Dillman (11yrs) Sons: Larry Shoop and William Ison Daughter: Kelli Jo Gibson Step sons: Tim Dillman and Andrew Dillman Grandchildren: Nathan, Jasmine, Landon, Dean, Jace, Derek and Lilith. Brother: Charles Leatherman



She is preceded in death by best friend/partner: Jimmy Deter Mother: Linda (Dement) Leatherman Father: William Leatherman Sister: Lisa Leatherman (Rick) Stacy



Family will be having a celebration of her life, Pot-Luck dish at her home; Saturday November 9, 2024 from 1:00-4:00pm; 1148 Bull Rd., New Lebanon, OH 45345. Bring a chair, you're welcome to bring food, but not required. You are welcome to bring photos to share or just a story informal. My greatest treasure is my FAMILY. We are not perfect, but I ROVES them with all my heart, Billie Jo (Scoobie)



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com