SHOEMAKER, Thomas E.



("Shoe" to most), of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was born in South Charleston, Ohio, the son of the late Floyd and Marie (Sheerin) Shoemaker, on Tuesday, February 11th. On August 13, 1966, Thomas married the former Sandra Cudd, who survives.



He is survived by two daughters, Anne Marie (Gordon) Poore of Roanoke, VA, and Shelley (Mike) Silva of Buellton, CA; and four grandchildren, Amelia Poore of Raleigh, NC, Romey Poore Jr. of Richmond, VA, T. Selden Poore of Roanoke, VA and Samantha Silva of Buellton, CA. A sister, Joyce (Shoemaker) Wilson of Springfield, also survives. Tom was preceded in death by first wife, Anne Caroline Selden; brother, James Shoemake; and granddaughter, Gianna Bella.



Shoe graduated from South Charleston HS, South Charleston, OH. Following high school, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps, earning the rank of First Sergeant. Upon his return and utilizing the GI Bill, he enrolled at Ohio University ,where he graduated with a BS in Commerce. It was during his college years in Athens that he developed life-long friendships with his brothers in Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Over the next 60 years Tom and Sandy would travel to Europe with the Phi Delta group couples 14 times. Their excursions and gatherings brought them together throughout various U.S. locales, as well as many visits to their beloved alma mater. GO BOBCATS!



Born at home, he always attributed his strong work ethic to the fact that, even though his mother went into labor while mopping the kitchen floor, she was determined to finish the task before giving birth. As a young boy he would trap and sell pelts, sweep his father's grocery store or uncle's barbershop, so he always had change in his pocket. An internship with Stouffer's Restaurants set Tom on his future career in the Restaurant and Hospitality field. He started in the Executive Training program, ultimately becoming a Regional Manager for the 8 Stouffer's restaurants in the Greater Pittsburgh area and opening Top of the Triangle atop the US Steel Building in 1971. Finally, in 1972, with Sandy as his business partner, together they built and opened the Sidney Holiday Inn. Fine dining had arrived in Sidney! Tom and Sandy, with their two children, adopted Sidney as their permanent home town and embraced every aspect of the community.



Tom believed in supporting local business, and the Sidney community. A few of his favorites include the YMCA, Shelby County United Way, Wilson Health Foundation, SHS, Lehman High School, Christian Academy, Shelby Hills School, and so many more worthy local organizations. Serving on the Board of Directors at First National Bank (now US Bank) was one of his greatest pleasures. He was a champion of education, the 4-H and the Shelby County Fair, as well as the Community Foundation of Shelby County.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. A Private Burial will follow for the family at St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in South Charleston, OH. Friends may visit on Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Tom & Sandy Shoemaker Fund at The Community Foundation of Shelby County (Ohio) (www.commfoun.com). Condolences may be expressed to the Shoemaker family at our website:



www.cromesfh.com