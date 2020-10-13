Shoemaker, Mike

Happy Birthday Mike Shoemaker 10/13/1950 - 4/26/2020 A million times I needed you, a million tears I cried, if love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life I loved you dearly, in death I love you still. For in my heart you hold a place, the world can never fill. It broke my heart to lose you, but you didn't go alone. For part of me went with you, they day God took you home. Love without end, Betty

