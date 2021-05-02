SHOCK, Stephen O.



71, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was born May 16, 1949, to Edwin Shock, Sr. and Doris (Smith).



Stephen worked at Monco Enterprises.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Doris; and his brother, Ed Shock, Jr. Stephen is survived by his father, Edwin Shock, Sr.; and sister, Dara (Bill) Bross.



Visitation will be held for Stephen on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with the



interment to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery.



Stephen's family wishes to thank all of the wonderful people at his home, the office of the Resident Home Association, and at Hospice of Dayton, for their kindness, patience, and



consideration.

